YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two local American Legions are teaming up to help flood victims in Kentucky.

POST 290 in Columbiana and POST 472 of Youngstown are asking for donations.

Gently used items such as clothes and shoes are requested along with cleaning supplies, toiletries and health and beauty items.

All items can be dropped off from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the American Legion POST 290 in Columbiana, 44403 State Route 14 Columbiana, or American Legion POST 472, 373 Indianola Ave., Youngstown io 44507.

An American Legion post commander in Kentucky said what is needed most are cleaning supplies, paper towels, bleach, towels, rags, mops, brooms, buckets, squeegees and sponges.

The legion also needs a box to bring the supplies to Kentucky for the two former U.S. Marines who will deliver the items. One is a Class-A CDL driver and is a retired police officer.

The donation dropoff deadline is Thursday, Aug. 18.