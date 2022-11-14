CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) –The American Heart Association’s Heart of the Tri-County Heart Ball raised a record-breaking $280,000 to fund the fight against cardiovascular disease.

This event, held in Canfield on Nov. 3 under the leadership of 2022 campaign co-chairs, James and Christina Dascenzo, is the culmination of the AHA’s year-long work through The Heart of Tri-County campaign.

The Heart of Tri-County campaign is focused on funding research, education and raising critical funds to support the lifesaving work of the organization.

During the event, the AHA alongside HBK CPAs & Consultants and HBKS Wealth Advisors — this year’s Live Fierce Sponsor — also recognized an individual who has made a significant impact on the tri-county community.

Amy Kren was awarded the “Live Fierce Award” for setting an example for others through her commitment and passion for inspiring and educating others on the importance of living a healthy lifestyle and working to improve or extend lives.

Kren suffered a heart attack at the age of 38 and has since made it her mission to promote a healthy lifestyle and teach others about the early signs of a heart attack.

“I am humbled and truly honored to receive this incredible award. It is my desire, passion and purpose to share my story and to help bring heart health awareness to others. If I can help at least one person, then what I went through was worth it,” Kren said.

The fundraising goal was exceeded this year and will help impact 100 families in the community with tools and resources for Hands-Only CPR.

The money raised throughout the Heart of Tri-County campaign funds the American Heart Association’s efforts.