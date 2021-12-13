(WKBN) — An endangered missing adult alert has been issued for eight counties, including Mahoning and Columbiana, after a man went missing from Stark County on Monday.

At 5 p.m. Monday, 81-year-old Ronald Schalmo left his home at Fairland Street NW in Massillon on foot and has not returned.

Schalmo has multiple ailments and officers are concerned for his safety.

He is 5’5″ and weighs about 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray jacket, black athletic pants and has a cane.

Those who have seen Schalmo can call 911 or 1-866-693-9171.