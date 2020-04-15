Local airports among others in western Pa. to receive CARES grant

MERCER COUNTY, Pa. (WKBN) – Airports in Mercer and Lawrence counties were among several in western Pennsylvania that will receive funding through the CARES grant.
It’s part of nearly $10 billion in federal funding made available for in response to COVID-19. The money is designed to help area airports respond to coronavirus impacts and to continue employment.
“Airports across western Pennsylvania are our access to the skies,” said U.S. Representative Mike Kelly. “Right now, they need help to get through the temporary slowdown as a result of COVID-19. Thank you to the Trump Administration and the FAA for supporting our aviators, future travelers and rich aviation history with these CARES Act grants.”
Airports receiving funds in western Pennsylvania include:
- Butler Regional Airport $69,000
- Corry-Lawrence Airport $20,000
- Erie International Airport $18,499,203
- Greenville Municipal Airport $20,000
- Grove City Airport $30,000
- Port Meadville Airport $30,000
- New Castle Municipal Airport $30,000
- Titusville Airport $20,000
- Zelienople Municipal Airport $30,000
The Youngstown Warren Regional Airport, along with other airports in Ohio, is also receiving funds from the grant.