VIENNA TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — The Youngstown/Warren Regional Airport is set to receive $294,000 as part of a statewide infrastructure grant.

The Department of Transportation’s Federal Aviation Administration has awarded the investments as part of the Airport Infrastructure Grant program.

These awards were made possible by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The law provides $15 billion for airport-related projects nationally. The money can be invested in runways, taxiways, safety and sustainability projects, as well as terminal, airport-transit connections and roadway projects.

The grants are set to take effect in fiscal year 2024.

Ninety-six grants were awarded across the state of Ohio totaling $49,429,435.