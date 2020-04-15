Local agency works to navigate difficult domestic situations during virus outbreak

Someplace Safe, a domestic violence shelter in Warren, is open but taking measures to protect the further spread of COVID-19

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Workers that deal with delicate family situations and domestic violence are working to provide services during the coronavirus outbreak.

In addition, a free web chat hotline was launched Wednesday, providing a way for domestic violence survivors, loved ones and providers to communicate. The chat can be reached at rc.chat/sps.

Agency representatives say abusers may use the stay-at-home-order as a control tool over their partner, making them feel like they have nowhere to turn.

The live web chat is available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. This is in addition to the agency’s 24-hour hotline (330) 393-3005. Phones are answered 24-hours a day, providing resources and referrals.

The Solace Center, which conducts supervised visits during custody conflicts and other supervised interactions is closed and visits and exchanges have been temporarily suspended.

Solace Center staff is still available to answer questions at (330) 766-0689.