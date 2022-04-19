WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — There’s an “immense need” for foster homes in the area, and a local agency is putting on an information event for people interested in becoming a foster parent.

Cadence Care Network will host an open house on Thursday, April 21 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Panera on Elm Road in Warren.

Prospective foster parents can learn about what it is to become a foster parent and the impact it has on children.

“The state of Ohio in general needs foster homes. We have a dire need locally. We receive numerous referrals a day where we don’t have a home to fill the need to be able to keep them in their communities where children are actually being sent out of state due to the need,” said Alicia Patel with Cadence Care Network.

The goal of the open house is to recruit more foster homes locally.