Local agency encourages spotlight on mental health

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - Mental health includes emotional, psychological and social well-being. It affects how we think, feel and act. That's one of the reasons why Wednesday is World Mental Health Day.

One in 25 Americans lives with a serious mental illness such as bipolar disorder or major depression.

Sharon Grandberry, certified peer recovery supporter with COMPASS, said her own experiences helped her help others struggling with mental illness.

“I asked for help. You cannot be ashamed. This is nothing to be ashamed of. You are your own person. Your story is your own. If you need help, seek help,” Grandberry said.

Grandberry said World Mental Health Day is important because it creates conversations about mental health.

COMPASS offers youth, family, senior and community residential and outpatient programs and services in Mahoning, Trumbull, Columbiana and Jefferson counties.

Check out Mahoning County's Mental Health and Recovery Board website for more information or click the links below.

