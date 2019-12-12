Breaking News
Local agencies warn of online dog-licensing scam

Mahoning County Auditor Ralph Meacham said the county has discovered two fake websites selling 'dog licenses'

(WKBN) – Local agencies are warning dog owners not to fall victim to a dog-license scam.

The Columbiana County Dog Pound posted a warning about a website that the agencies allege is fraudulently selling licenses to unsuspecting dog owners. The site mimics an official website, offering discounts to senior citizens, according to the pound.

Mahoning County Auditor Ralph Meacham said the county has discovered two fake websites selling licenses.

The agencies say dog licenses are handled on the county level.

Columbiana County Auditor Nancy Milliken urges dog owners to use no other website other than the one provided by the county auditor.

In Mahoning County, they can be purchased online at https://dogtags.mahoningcountyoh.gov.

