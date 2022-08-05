(WKBN) — This Tuesday, all affiliates part of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library in Ohio are invited to Columbus, to get to hear Parton speak.

It’s a celebration of how the program is going in the state, which is heavily supported by First Lady Fran DeWine.

The Imagination Library sends books to kids ages five and under.

Ohio has 48% of kids enrolled and they’re trying to make a push to 50% by Tuesday.

First News spoke to Lisa Wallace of the Brightside Project, who is the affiliate for Columbiana County on the importance of the program.

“Getting books into the home when they’re little and getting them to develop this love for reading and this love for books is really setting the stage for success down the line, in their life,” said Wallace.

Right now, over 700,000 children in Ohio are eligible to enroll in the Imagination Library.