Local actor carving pumpkins to bring joy, relieve stress

So far Tyler Hanes of Poland has carved 121.5 pumpkins and plans to carve 130

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Today is National Pumpkin Day, but if you didn’t get to celebrate, there’s no need to fret. Tyler Hanes and his 1000-degree Fahrenheit hot knife have been carving pumpkins to relieve stress and give everyone something to enjoy.

“Hopefully, people come and see them. I wanted to do something that would put a smile onto people’s face during these really uncertain times,” said Hanes.

Prior to the pandemic, Hanes was acting in New York, but the pandemic put the brakes on that so he came back home to spend time with his family.

“I’m sewing, I’m knitting, I’m crocheting, and I teach Zumba,” said Hanes. “Anything I can do to keep myself busy and maybe make a little bit of money on the side.”

Needless to say, his work ethic is through the roof. So far, he’s carved 121-and-a-half pumpkins with plans to carve 130. There is half a pumpkin mentioned because he cut one in half and carved a honeybee hive into it. The carving sits on a tree in the front yard.

“We used to do real pumpkins way back when,” said Hanes. “It would kill me to see them rot within two weeks, so last year I decided to get some foam pumpkins, did like 10, and this year it just kept going and going and going because I had all that time.”

Hanes uses the internet to find stencils, but some of them are done by freehand. Regardless, people enjoy it. The other day, over 100 people came to take a look, even while it was raining.

“I think the pumpkin carvings are fabulous,” said neighbor Valerie Reed. “It’s brought a lot of joy and fun to 2020, which has been quite a year. I think that Tyler deserves a lot of recognition for this.”

Hanes isn’t selling his carvings but plans to keep them and take it to the next level in 2021.

“We’re hoping to get into the yard on a flatbed and, hopefully, we can take that flatbed to nursing homes or something like that to get it out into the community, to put some smiles on some faces,” said Hanes.

Right now, though, he’s in a competition run by the MLO Bros. They started a weekly podcast on Facebook Live with a “focus on both entertainment, improving our community and helping local businesses and charities.”

The competition is called “2020 Is ‘Boo Sheet’ Halloween Decoration Contest,” and 15 homes are in the running to be the best-decorated house.

“Probably until Thursday I’ll be out carving at night so people can come and see a little of the process,” said Hanes.

To see the pumpkins drive to 7063 Poland Center Dr., Youngstown, OH 44514.

“Come up, get out of your car, grab a treat and check out the pumpkins. There’s so much detail in some of them. Some of them I spent over two hours on so it’s worth a look,” said Hanes.

