Local 9/11 memorial park hosts 20th anniversary ceremony

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Patriot Day is being honored across the country today.

A local 9/11 memorial park is holding its annual ceremony this morning, remembering the 20th anniversary of that day.

People from across the Valley will gather here in Austintown at 9 a.m. to remember the events that happened on 9/11.

Community members finished preparing the 9/11 Memorial Park in Austintown yesterday for the event.

Local fire and police departments, as well as members of the National Guard, are attending the ceremony.

Austintown Fitch’s Concert Choir and the Greater Cleveland Pipes and Drums will also perform patriotic songs during the ceremony.

Students from Austintown School walked through the park yesterday, which helped them to learn about a piece of American history they weren’t even alive yet to experience.

“These kids here at the high school and middle school are awesome. They want to learn. You just have to give them something, you know? It’s not that they don’t want to learn,” said Sam Swoger.

People attending the ceremony can park across the street at Austintown Middle School.