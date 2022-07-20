GROVE CITY, Pa. (WKBN) – Pennsylvania State Police were notified about an 87-year-old man being scammed out $9,000 on Tuesday.

PSP said that the victim from Grove City was deceived into thinking that a family member was in an auto accident. The victim was told this information over the phone.

Reports said that the victim was deceived into thinking that a pregnant woman was injured in the accident and that the family member needed money to get out of jail.

PSP said that a man came to the victim’s home to get the money.