YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A young cancer survivor from Youngstown will light up the Christmas tree in downtown Pittsburgh later this month.

Six-year-old leukemia survivor Grayson Pulling from Youngstown will flip the switch on the UPMC Holiday Tree by the Rink at PPG Place during the annual American Cancer Society Tribute of Light Celebration.

The event is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 18. at 4:45 p.m. with the tree lighting happening at about 6 p.m. It kicks off a weekend of Light-Up Night festivities being held across Pittsburgh.

Grayson was diagnosed with leukemia at the age of three in 2019. Multiple surgeries and additional treatments followed. Today he is cancer free.

“I have learned on this journey that unconditional love does exist and having faith will truly keep you strong,” said Grayson’s mom, Alexis Wilson. “You need to fight for them like they would fight for you. Believe in them like they would believe in you. And, always remain positive. That positivity will move mountains.”

The Robert Morris University Island Sports Ice Figure Skating Show and the East End Kids will perform at the event.

After the tree lighting, a processional honoring the memory of cancer patients and survivors, their caregivers and families, and those who lost their battle, will encircle the ice rink.