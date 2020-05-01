Local 4-H group donates stuffed animals to help children in domestic violence cases

Barwick and her group have been donating stuffed animals to local police departments for the past two years

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A member of a local 4-H group made a donation Friday to help children affected by domestic violence.

Callia Barwick donated 100 stuffed animals to the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies will give the animals to kids to reduce their stress while handling domestic violence cases.

Barwick started the stuffed animal donation drive as part of a community service project with the Mahoning County 4-H and Canfield High School.

Her group takes the donated toys, washes them and bags them up to give away.

“A lot of the youth are involved in these situations because it might be a loved one that’s causing them the issues. So because of that, I saw a need to bring awareness to those situations, but it’s also to bring comfort to the youths involved,” Barwick said.

Barwick and her group have been donating stuffed animals to local police departments for the past two years. So far, they have given about 1,500.