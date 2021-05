YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) -- A man who was indicted in federal court after he was found with a package of cocaine that was delivered to a Salem apartment complex was sentenced Tuesday to just over three years in federal prison.

Michael Sandusky, 46, received a sentence of 37 months by U.S. Judge Patricia A. Gaughan in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio following a guilty plea Jan. 22 to one count of possession with intent to distribute cocaine.