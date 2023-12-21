LIVERPOOL Twp., Ohio (WKBN)- Liverpool Township police officers and members of the Columbiana County Major Crimes Task Force responded to a possible homicide Wednesday night.

Authorities were called to the 1600 block of Shadyside Avenue in Liverpool Township around 7 p.m.

When officers arrived, they located a deceased person in a back lot area of the residence, according to a report. The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation was then called to the residence to process the scene.

Liverpool Police Chief Jared Kinemond said in a press release that a suspect was taken into custody and poses no risk to the public at large.