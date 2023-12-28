LIVERPOOL TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Christopher Morrison was back in Columbiana County Municipal Court Thursday.

He is accused of shooting and killing his wife Tiffany at their home in Liverpool Twp.

Morrison has yet to retain an attorney for his defense.

He signed a waiver of time for his preliminary hearing Thursday, which pushed the case back to give him time to retain an attorney.

His bond is still set at $1.5 million, and he’s expected to be back in court again next week.

Authorities say the case will eventually be presented to a county grand jury.