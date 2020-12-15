Youngstown police provide update on deadly crash investigation

The crash happened around midnight Saturday at McGuffey Road and Cassius Avenue

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police are looking for information on the death of a man who was killed after being hit by a car Friday evening and dragged about 900 feet.

The victim, Burt Pritchard, of Youngstown, was hit by a vehicle just before 10 p.m. at McGuffey Road and Cassius Avenue on the east side. He was found about 900 feet away on N. Garland Avenue, said Lt. William Rodd, of the YPD’s Traffic Unit.

Pritchard was in his mid to late 50s.

Ross said police have some leads, but he would not say what they are.

He also said police are not yet sure of the time that elapsed between the time Pritchard was hit.

Anyone with information should call the police department’s tip line at 330-742-8YPD or CrimeStoppers Youngstown at 330-746-CLUE. Callers can remain anonymous and they may be eligible for a reward, Ross said.