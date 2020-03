The conference will be livestreamed here starting at 11:45 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Local leaders will be holding a press conference at the Covelli Centre in Youngstown to discuss how COVID-19 is impacting northeast Ohio.

Congressman Tim Ryan, Youngstown Mayor Tito Brown, health professionals and community leaders will be speaking at the meeting. Elected officials and health professionals will be taking questions from the press.

The conference will be live-streamed here, starting at 11:45 a.m. Check back here for updates.