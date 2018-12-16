Friends, family say goodbye to children lost in Youngstown fire Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - A public vigil was held in Youngstown on Saturday evening for the five children who were killed in a house fire last weekend.

People gathered inside of the Christ Centered Church on Hudson Avenue in Youngstown and held candles to pay their respects.

Pastor Dave Kamphuis from the Martin Luther Lutheran Church gave the call to gather at the vigil.

A tribute was given by Courtney Angelo, a fourth grade elementary school teacher at Wilson Elementary. Angelo was 9-year old Aleysha Rosario's teacher this year.

"She was definitely one of a kind and I feel very special because I got to share so much time with her. She would always go out of her way to check on others and that included both students and adults."

Angelo said Aleysha would always start and end each school day by giving her a hug, something that she will always cherish.

First Lady Lynnette Brown, Youngstown Mayor Tito Brown's wife, sang at the vigil as well.

To see the whole vigil, watch the video above.