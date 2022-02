YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A tractor-trailer jackknifed on Interstate 680 in Youngstown Thursday.

The crash happened just after 2:30 p.m. in the northbound lanes near the Glenwood Exit.

It’s not clear if anyone was injured.

Traffic is delayed in the area of the crash. The Youngstown Police Department is on scene.

Please avoid taking that route until further notice.

The removal of the truck is captured on a Storm Team 27 weather camera from YSU.