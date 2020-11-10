Live racing suspended at Austintown racino following COVID-19 case

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Live racing at Hollywood Gaming at Mahoning Valley Race Course has been suspended.
According to management, a positive COVID-19 test was reported from racetrack operations. It is not clear if the case was among the staff or equine handlers.
Racing is suspended through Nov. 21 and is expected to resume Nov. 23.
More headlines from WKBN.com:
- Golf courses get extra play during mild weather
- Watch: You don’t have to like golf to be impressed by this hole-in-one at the Masters
- Walmart teams with GM to test autonomous deliveries
- In court moves, Britney Spears seeks freedom from father
- Rollover crash delays traffic in Youngstown