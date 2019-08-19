Live: New Middletown man charged with threatening JCC court arraignment

If you are viewing on the WKBN app, here is the link to the live stream.

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – A New Middletown man will be in Struthers Municipal Court Monday afternoon after threatening the Jewish Community Center in Youngtown.

To watch the video of his arraignment, watch the video above.

James Reardon, 20, is charged with telecommunications harassment and aggravated menacing. Police say he posted a video on Instagram of a man shooting a semi-automatic rifle with sirens and screams in the background. The caption of the post read, “Police identified the Youngstown Jewish Family Community shooter as local white nationalist Seamus O’Rearedon.”

The FBI said the investigation is ongoing. Sources say federal authorities reviewing the case will determine whether more charges will be filed.