KINSMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Our neighbors in Kinsman are learning about a plan that would let residents of the Lakelands drive to and from their homes.

Back in July, folks were forced out of their houses when bad flooding washed away part of a road.

A conference is being held Monday to learn more about construction plans, which they are hoping to finish by the end of October. Watch part of the conference in the video above.