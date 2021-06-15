Little girl badly hurt after dog bites her skull in Boardman, police say

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A young girl was seriously hurt after a dog bit her in a Boardman neighborhood Monday night.

It happened in the 700 block of Wildwood Dr. just before 9:30 p.m.

The victim’s mother said the girl went to a neighbor’s house to see if a boy who lives there could play. She said the neighbor’s dog attacked the girl and bit her multiple times.

The mother took her to the emergency room, where hospital workers said the girl suffered from two major bites that required 33 stitches.

They said the gashes nearly went all the way to her skull. She had several other cuts that didn’t need stitches.

The mother said the attack happened on the neighbor’s property. She said they have an electric fence, and the dog is normally friendly and familiar with her daughter.

Police contacted the Mahoning County Dog Warden’s Office.