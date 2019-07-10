Little girl and woman who saved her from drowning reunite at Youngstown pool

"This little girl will have a special place with me for the rest of my life," Gina Brown said.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A young girl is safe after a swimming instructor saved her from drowning Tuesday at Youngstown’s North Side Pool.

Gina Brown and 5-year-old Dor’anna Cobb shared a special moment Wednesday. The day before, Gina noticed Dor’anna bobbing up and down

in the pool.

“I hear the lifeguard yelling, ‘Hey! Hey!’ I look over and I just see her spitting up water,” Gina said.

She raced over to the little girl as fast as she could and pulled her to safety. At that moment, she realized Dor’anna needed medical attention.

“I took a listen to her chest and I could hear a weeze,” Gina said. “I was concerned about it, and she looks up and says, ‘I can’t breathe.'”

Dor’anna was taken to the hospital but she was back at the pool Wednesday, smiling and having fun.

Pool Manager Kevin Tarpley said the rescue speaks to Gina’s character.

“It tells you that she’s ready to sacrifice her life for every child out here. That’s the most important thing that we need to know about Gina Brown. She would put her life on the line for someone else’s child.”

Gina said although little Dor’anna is doing well, this experience will stick with her forever.

“My only focus was her and still, even up to yesterday, all I seen was her panicked face. I’ll never forget. This little girl will have a special place with me for the rest of my life.”

Gina gave a talk to all of the kids about pool safety. She was very happy to see Dor’anna get back in the water after Tuesday’s scare.