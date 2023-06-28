YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The new church year for The United Methodist Church is July 1. It’s a milestone because there is an exodus in the organization over sexuality and theology.

According to the Associated Press, The United Methodist Church is one of several mainline Protestant denominations in America that are splitting up over the issues. At the center of the controversy is the denomination’s bans on same-sex marriages and ordaining openly LGBTQ clergy, and the affiliated churches that ignore it.

The governing entity, regionally, is the East Ohio Conference. Executive Director Rick Wolcott provided WKBN 27 First News with a list of churches in the Conference that have decided to disaffiliate from The United Methodist Church effective by the end of the day Friday, June 30.

Columbiana County

Damascus UMC

Franklin Square UMC

Highlandtown UMC

New Garden UMC

Salem First UMC

Winona UMC

Mahoning County

Ellsworth UMC

Millcreek Community UMC

Rileys UMC

Smith Corners UMC

West Austintown First UMC

Trumbull County

Newton Falls UMC

Pricetown UMC

Regeneration UMC

Warren Grace UMC

The above churches are located in the Mahoning Valley District, a region within the East Ohio Conference.

When the new church year beings on July 1, 414 of the current 651 churches in the Conference (64%) will continue to be United Methodist churches, Wilcox said.

Krystle Kimes contributed to this report.