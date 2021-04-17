Lisbon’s Spring has Sprung event shows off crafts to community

Over 26 vendors showed what they had to offer people in the community

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – Downtown Lisbon was partially blocked off to show crafts and other items Saturday.

It was for the Spring has Sprung event in Lisbon, hosted by the Lisbon Chamber of Commerce.

Over 26 vendors showed what they had to offer people in the community. Items displayed included candles, dog collars and more.

It was the Chamber’s way of getting the public out and about.

“I think everybody has got a little bit of cabin fever, and I think they just need some fellowship and something social, and even though it’s chilly today, people seem to be having a good time,” said Marilyn McCullough, part of the Lisbon Chamber of Commerce.

The event was also a way to show off some of the local businesses downtown.