Organizers are hoping to have the festival in downtown Lisbon as usual, but some other hurdles need to be cleared first

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – The village of Lisbon is one step closer to welcoming back the Johnny Appleseed Festival after last year’s cancellation.

According to our partners at the Morning Journal, Village Council voted to have the festival on September 18 and 19.

Organizers are hoping to have the festival in downtown Lisbon as usual, but some other hurdles need to be cleared first, such as the lifting of crowd limits.