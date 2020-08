Mark Hall will take over as chief of the fire department later this month, replacing retiring chief Paul Gresh

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – Lisbon City Council approved the appointment Tuesday of a new fire chief for the city.

Hall was recommended by Lisbon Mayor Peter Wilson.

“It was a difficult decision as we had three excellent candidates who applied for the job,” Wilson said.

Hall is a 32-year veteran of the fire department.

