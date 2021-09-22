Lisbon volleyball team to play for local girl who passed away of brain cancer last year

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – One of the hardest things for a parent is losing a child. Last year, one family in Canfield lost their daughter to a form of pediatric brain cancer.

The high school’s volleyball team is coming together to help spread awareness.

It’s been more than a year since the Edenfields lost their four-year-old Melina to terminal pediatric brain cancer.

The family was told about her condition in May, 2020, after Melina woke up with headache and stomach pains.

“Thirty-two days from the initial ER visit is when she passed,” said Keith Edenfield.

Keith is the father of Melina and the principal for David Anderson High School in Lisbon. He described his daughter as a fighter, giving over 100% in everything she did.

“She was able to swim in a swimming pool without floaties at two and a half and ride a bike without training wheels at three,” he said.

For the second year in a row, the Blue Devils’ volleyball team is using their efforts to add funds to the Melina Michelle Edenfield Foundation, which helps research for pediatric cancer research.

“The more people we can get to know Melina, know her story and also know what she suffered from and learn more about pediatric brain tumors,” Keith said.

The volleyball team’s game on Thursday against United will be in support of Melina and her battle with cancer, using a number of fundraising efforts to help benefit this research.

“I was really happy. I was wondering if we were going to have it because last year had a really great turnout and it was a fun game just knowing we played for Melina and we did everything we could to win for her,” said McKenna Dailey, a student and volleyball player.

“I think it’s going to be a really good game. I think that the community is well-aware of the event, so I think a lot of people are going to come out and help it be successful,” said Maddy Wrask, another student and volleyball player.

The match starts at 5:30 p.m. with the varsity game to follow.