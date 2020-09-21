Lisbon volleyball team to pay tribute for principal’s daughter who passed away of brain cancer

Lisbon and United volleyball are coming together September 22 to spike out childhood cancer and volley for Melina

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – On Thursday, First News told you about 4-year-old Melina Edenfield from Canfield who passed away of brain cancer. Her dad, Keith, is the principal of Lisbon High School, so the volleyball team wanted to pay a special tribute.

Lisbon and United volleyball are coming together September 22 to spike out childhood cancer and volley for Melina.

This game is being played in her honor and all proceeds from this night will go to the Melina Michelle Edenfield Foundation to help fund cancer research.

“We’re playing this game for a benefit for her, and we’re raising money to battle childhood cancer,” said Lisbon senior Julia Leko.

“Just the fact that they’re showing their support to the Edenfield Family is just amazing to me. It just shows how even though we’re not in the same community, it says a lot to come together and show our support for something,” said Coach Maddy Wrask.

The Lisbon volleyball teams sold Volley for Melina shirts.

There will also be a Chinese Auction outside of the high school on game night with 41 baskets.

