Lisbon superintendent addresses rise in absences at elementary school

Superintendent Joseph Siefke said there has been a rise in COVID-19 cases leading to more quarantining and absences

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – Community members have been asking about an increase in absences at McKinley Elementary School in Lisbon.

First News reached out to Superintendent Joseph Siefke about the matter and he said there are 17 new COVID-19 cases reported in the school this week, which has grades K-5. Three staff members also tested positive last week.

The 17 cases account for almost 4% of the student population, according to Siefke.

There are two cases in kindergarten, one in the first grade, one in second grade, six in third grade, three in fourth and four in fifth.

However, there are also many children out quarantining, Siefke said. Siefke said he didn’t have an exact number of students who were absent, but he knows that it is as high as it has been all month.

Siefke said the weather is getting nicer and people might be gathering outside of school causing a rise in cases, but the school is still following all the same safety protocols in the school including cleaning, disinfecting and social distancing.

“As always, they have the option to log on with us remotely, and that’s always been on the table,” Siefke said. “Any staff, student and parent of a student who feels like things aren’t as safe as they potentially could be, they always have that option to log on with us remotely for a short period of time instead of sending their kids to school.”

Siefke said they’ve relaxed their rules on going remote, and individuals can go remote for days, weeks, or whatever they feel is necessary.

They ask everyone to be diligent to keep safe as the school year winds down in the next four weeks.

“We’ve come so far, and they’ve done such a great job, and we’re surely appreciative of that,” Siefke said.