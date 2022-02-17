LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – Six Lisbon students, grades six through eight, are working with local businesses to help showcase what the village has to offer.

These students, all part of the school’s business advisory council, recreated the village’s website.

Now, instead of it focusing on government, the council focuses on things to do in Lisbon.

The goal is to increase tourism.

“I think it’ll definitely increase the population because more people will know about Lisbon and what is happening here,” says student, Ryan Bing.

Superintendent Joe Siefke explains, “When local businesses and the mayor of the town see that are kids are interested in the heritage and the history of the town, and they’re doing projects in school. It just opens up doors for more communication.”

The website isn’t finished just yet, but it’s coming soon.