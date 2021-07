LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – With the Fourth of July behind us, Lisbon is already gearing up for the holiday season.

The village is kicking off its first Christmas in July celebration at 9 a.m. Saturday.

Guests can enjoy about 30 craft vendors in the downtown area and three food trucks parked in the courthouse parking lot.

“The Tribute Band” will play on the square starting at 2 p.m.

The Lisbon Grange will also be serving their award-winning vanilla ice cream for sundaes, which are selling for $2.50.