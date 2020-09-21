Lisbon Sparkle Market to close

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – Owners of the Sparkle Market in Lisbon announced Monday that they are closing their doors for good.

In a message to customers, the owners said that after “much thought and deliberation” they’ve decided to close their doors after 31 years in business.

Over the past three decades, we have had the pleasure of serving the Lisbon community and their neighboring towns. Unfortunately, we feel that with changing times and customer trends, our store no longer fits into the needs of the community. The Furrie and Vitullo families

Each employee is being offered a position at a nearby Sparkle Market, the owners said.

The store will close Oct. 31.

It has been a honor to be part of the Lisbon community these many years. We thank you for your kindness and loyal business. The Furrie and Vitullo families

