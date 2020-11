There were 30 registered bidders for the 33-acre property off of Route 45

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – The Lisbon Sparkle Market sold Friday at auction.

There were 30 registered bidders for the 33-acre property off of Route 45.

The property sold for a total of $568,000. There were two separate buyers – one for the building and another for the vacant land.

In all, there are five separate parcels.

The store itself sits on three acres.

The store closed in October and was owned by the Hillyer family.

