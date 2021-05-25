Lisbon sets opening for splash pad

Special hours are being set aside for certain groups

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – The splash pad in Lisbon is opening soon.

Village council agreed Tuesday to open the pad on June 5.

It will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with a 10-15 minute shut down each hour.

The pad will also be open Monday, Wednesday and Friday evenings from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. for family hours. On Saturdays, it will be open from 10 a.m to 11 a.m. for people with special needs. The hours are set aside for those that don’t feel comfortable going at another time.

It will be available for rent Tuesdays and Thursdays for $75. There will be a $25 security deposit for renting the pad, but individuals can get that back if they clean up after themselves.

The sand volleyball courts will also be used by Lisbon Schools for a tournament during the July 4th weekend, with proceeds being donated to charity.

Excavation on the shallow end of the pool was also approved if it does not exceed $45,000.