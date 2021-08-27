Lisbon seeking entries for second-ever scarecrow event

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
The Lisbon Downtown Beautification Committee is seeking entries to their scarecrow event.

WKBN

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – Though October is still a few months away, the Lisbon Downtown Beautification Committee is already thinking about their fall events.

They’re seeking entries to their scarecrow event.

Entries must be in by October 2. There are three categories, separated by age group.

This is the second year of the event and they said last year was a success.

“We had 30 scarecrows entered into the event and it was nice for the downtown area to once again dress it up for the fall,” said beautification committee member Tammy Roberts.

Scarecrows must be taken down by November 1, and political or obscene entries are not allowed.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com