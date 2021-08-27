Lisbon seeking entries for second-ever scarecrow event

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – Though October is still a few months away, the Lisbon Downtown Beautification Committee is already thinking about their fall events.

They’re seeking entries to their scarecrow event.

Entries must be in by October 2. There are three categories, separated by age group.

This is the second year of the event and they said last year was a success.

“We had 30 scarecrows entered into the event and it was nice for the downtown area to once again dress it up for the fall,” said beautification committee member Tammy Roberts.

Scarecrows must be taken down by November 1, and political or obscene entries are not allowed.