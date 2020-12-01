Lisbon schools serve up breakfast and lunch despite going remote for the week

Hundreds of meals were available for people to pick up

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – Lisbon schools are remote this week but that does not mean meals for students will stop.

On Tuesday, the district put together breakfast and lunch for children 18 years and younger.

Hundreds of meals were available for people to pick up.

“Today, we packed 100 up here and 100 down at McKinley. Here, we distribute to three sites and plus we do distribution out the back door and then down at McKinley we do distribution off the parking lot. So that is a total of 600 meals per day, so for the week, 3,000 meals,” said Melissa Adams, food service director.

The meals were made possible through a program with the U.S. Department of Agriculture.