LISBON, Ohio (WKBN)- A school in Columbiana County is taking time to stress the importance of its students social and emotional health.

Wednesday a day-long program called “Devils Dedicated to Determination” is underway at Lisbon David Anderson Junior and Senior high schools. The devil is the district’s mascot.

The students are hearing from speakers and taking part in activities. They’ll also discuss topics students said were important to them following a recent survey.

One goal is to develop leadership skills among the students.