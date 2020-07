Before any plans are finalized, the school board wants input from parents

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – The Lisbon School District plans to have in-person classes when school starts on Aug. 24. But before any plans are finalized, the school board wants input from parents.

A public work session will be held this Saturday from 9 a.m. until noon in the high school auditorium.

Parents will get the chance to talk about the plan and ask questions.