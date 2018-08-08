Lisbon's new Pay-It-Forward Food Pantry built on community coming together

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) - On the square in Lisbon right behind the fountain, there's now a blue and gold wooden box containing non-perishable food items for anyone who needs them. The Pay-It-Forward Food Pantry was a combined effort of the village council, Cub Scouts and one woman who took it upon herself to help.

Kodiealyse Ferro stood and watched as members of Hanoverton's Cub Scout Pack 62 dug the post hole.

"My family and I have worked with the homeless for like, eight years and I was trying to brainstorm like, 'How could I help more?'" she said.

Kodiealyse is calling it the Pay-It-Forward Food Pantry -- a food kiosk, of sorts, where people can take what they need or donate what they want.

The idea came to her in June and then through social media, caught the attention of Cub Scout mother Julie Smith.

"It was actually meant to be like a Giving Library and my husband made it huge," she said. "It works out perfect for a food pantry."

Before they could dig a hole in Lisbon's Central Square, they needed village council's approval.

"We have to admit there's a need in this community and I think I'm really proud of Lisbon, Lisbonites, that we came together and we're willing to help those less fortunate. So I'm all in favor of it," Councilman Peter Smith said.

"I know that there's a lot of families out there who don't really have food and it does make me sad," said Cub Scout Chance Smith. "I'm glad that we helped to change it."

Kodiealyse threw in the first shovels of dirt to fill up the hole.

When the pantry was up, she started putting items inside -- things like shampoo, toilet paper and canned goods.

"I think I could cry," Kodiealyse said. "It is beautiful, it is beautiful. The boys did an amazing job."

Before it was over, she did cry -- but just a little bit.

Lisbon Village Council agreed to give the Pay-It-Forward Food Pantry 90 days to see if it works out. Volunteers are already in place to help keep the pantry stocked.