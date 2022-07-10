LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) — In Lisbon on Sunday, a 17-yearold high school student organized an abortion rights protest. It started as a social media post and grew to several hundred people — including counter-protesters.

The corner at South Market and the park at the gazebo were packed with abortion rights advocates but directly across the street, they were met with about 75 counter-protesters.

Among those in the crowd — women who said they marched for abortion rights 50 years ago.

“I was down in Washington, I was on the mall,” said abortion rights protester Sally Dyce.

“Back then it was women’s rights, women’s body, and we were able to get results and now they’ve been overturned — and here we go again where we were 50 years ago,” said abortion rights protester Stevie Halverstadt.

Lena Rohr, the organizer, said she’s surprised at the turnout of abortion rights advocates in a traditionally conservative area.

“These are also my own rights, I have a uterus and I’m trying to fight for my own rights,” Rohr said.

Across the street were counter protesters who said the overturning of Roe v. Wade “a gift from above.”

“There’s no respect for life in this country. We are here because we are pro-life. We are pro-country and pro-family and we believe that God is on the move, that this decision that came down, came down from him,” said anti-abortion counter-protester Charlotte Tanner. “And we think there’s going to be more and more coming down as time goes by and we are just thankful and grateful.”

“We care about Ohio. It’s not okay to kill your babies in Ohio. That becomes inhumane and that’s not who we are as a people,” said anti-abortion counter-protester Sara Rossler.

Those in favor of abortion rights said religion is a separate issue.

“The pro-lifers want to preach that God doesn’t want you to do it, that it’s wrong — but it isn’t about religion,” Halverstadt said.