Lisbon recovery center offers free suicide intervention training

The QPR training will teach people how to recognize suicidal tendencies and how to approach and help a person who may be suicidal

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – The Family Recovery Center’s Education Department in Columbiana County is offering free suicide intervention training.

The COVID-19 pandemic has presented many challenges and concerns. Suicide is a major public health concern and it’s among the leading causes of death in the United States.

The QPR (Question, Persuade and Refer) training refers to the three emergency steps people can take to intervene with someone who may be suicidal.

Widely reported studies are showing the effect of the pandemic on suicide rates, the Family Recovery Center said, predicting increases ranging from 1% to 145%.

“We know that the pandemic is affecting the mental health of our community, and we are especially concerned for the children and youth who have been forced into isolation and may be struggling,” said Joe Rawson, director of Family Recovery Center’s Education Department. “We need to have thousands of gatekeepers in our community. By having as many people trained as possible, it really is the best way to help lower suicide rates and save lives.”

Whether it’s verbal cues, situational cues or behavioral cues, a gatekeeper will be trained to approach that person, recognize red flags and assist in getting the person the help they need.

Schools, churches, community agencies, healthcare providers, organizations and individuals are encouraged to call Family Recovery Center’s Education Department to schedule their QPR training.

In-person and virtual options are available for groups up to 30 people.

For more information or to schedule training, call 330-424-0531 or email cmyers@familyrecovery.org.