LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – The village of Lisbon is offering free parking downtown.

All of the parking meters are covered with bags, to show this off.

There still is a two-hour parking limit for each space.

Lisbon Mayor Pete Wilson said it’s only costing them about $2,000, but they want to encourage residents to shop locally for the holidays.