LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman who investigators said lied to them during their investigation of her stepmother’s murder received her sentence in a Columbiana County courtroom last week.

Columbiana County Court of Common Pleas Judge Megan Bickerton sentenced Alyssa McGuire, 30, to 180 days of house arrest and five years of probation after she pleaded guilty earlier this year to charges of obstructing official business, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and endangering children, according to court records.

The Morning Journal reported that the charge against McGuire was filed after investigators reported that she hadn’t cooperated or provided truthful information in the investigation of Mary Ann McGuire’s death.

Mary Ann was found on the back porch of a home in the 8900 block of Depot Road on March 18, 2022.

Alyssa’s boyfriend at the time, Justin Givens, has since been convicted of murder and other charges related to Mary Ann’s death and was sentenced to 21 years to life in prison.

According to the Morning Journal, investigators alleged that McGuire failed to tell them the truth about where she and Givens had gone with their children and what they had done following the shooting. The other charges stem from a traffic stop on Dec. 26, 2021, in which loaded weapons were found in a vehicle that her children were traveling in.

The Morning Journal reports that the judge told Alyssa McGuire that she believed she didn’t intend to harm Mary Ann but that Alyssa knew Givens was a threat and should have left him earlier.