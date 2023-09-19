LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) — Norfolk Southern and the Association of American Railroads met with Columbiana county officials Tuesday to implement a new railroad safety feature.

Officials were presented with an updated model of the AskRail app. Launched in 2014, the AskRail app was developed in partnership with the emergency response community to provide accurate, timely data about the hazardous materials transported in rail cars.

Now, the app has been moved from the phone into the dispatch center’s computer system to make it more accessible and centralized for first responders. This will ensure access to train data in situations where first responders are unable to access data on their own devices.

“The fire departments and police departments and all these emergency responders have training on hazardous materials, but knowing what they are dealing with will make sure they can execute and use that train that they already have,” said Connor Spielmaker, Norfolk Southern communications manager.

Norfolk Southern and the ARR are hoping to implement the new technology into more communities.