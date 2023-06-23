LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) — A Lisbon family came up with a way to make their local park even more fun for kids in the community.

Alyssa Lane, Thomas Cruz and Marci Adams came up with the idea to install a shed with free toys for kids to use at Cedar Street Park. It’s by the sandbox.

The group asked the Village Council to approve it last week, and Thursday night they put together the shed.

Kids are free to use the toys when they’re playing and return them when they leave.

“The kids are to use as they please. Grab a toy, borrow a toy, play with it in the sandbox, put it back, bring some toys to donate, anything like that,” Lane said.

Adams owns a small hardware store in town and donated the little shed.

The local Chamber of Commerce has promised to keep the shed filled with toys for the kids to use.

The group now says it hopes to add a similar “Toy Box” at Willowgrove Park in the village.